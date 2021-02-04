MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Gap Up to $2.23

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.61. MICT shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 53,560 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $157.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MICT in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in MICT in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MICT by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 119,364 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MICT by 3,622.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 299,076 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing and video telematics devices. Its products comprise tablets, on-board-computers, and dash cams that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

