MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Gap Up to $2.23

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.61. MICT shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 53,560 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $157.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.
MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.
MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)
MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing and video telematics devices. Its products comprise tablets, on-board-computers, and dash cams that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.
