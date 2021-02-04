MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $771.70

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $771.70 and last traded at $736.00, with a volume of 5842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $741.19.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,176.58 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.47, for a total value of $219,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $928,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $928,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,350 shares of company stock worth $41,695,681. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,249,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 68.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

