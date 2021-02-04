Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Micron Technology by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,215,000 after acquiring an additional 226,395 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Longbow Research increased their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.72.

MU stock opened at $79.45 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

