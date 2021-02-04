Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $134.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 38,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,161,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 26,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.04. 32,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,671. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $155.36. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.40.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

