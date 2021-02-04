Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,400 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 500,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microbot Medical stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Microbot Medical worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBOT stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.17. 3,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $12.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

