M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGPUF. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MGPUF stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. M&G has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.