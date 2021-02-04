M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $106,520.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $169,530.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $171,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $109,960.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $415,120.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $149,370.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $141,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $134,460.00.

On Friday, December 4th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $249,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $118,620.00.

NYSE TSE opened at $53.14 on Thursday. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth about $2,535,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth about $2,188,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth about $1,378,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 10.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

