MFS High Yield Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CMU opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

