MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Takes Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 219,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.44% of Veritex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Veritex by 270.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 62.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 35.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veritex stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,473. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

