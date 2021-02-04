MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Takes $8.34 Million Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 604,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,000. Everi makes up about 1.1% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.70% of Everi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 41,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,692. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 3.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $694,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,750 shares of company stock worth $1,952,413. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

