MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Raises Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.11% of Syneos Health worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Syneos Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $12,304,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.12. 4,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,708. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,133.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,316,253 shares of company stock worth $204,390,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

