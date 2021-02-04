MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Makes New Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 263,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,202,000. Terex comprises 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.38% of Terex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Terex by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Terex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,159.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,158 shares of company stock worth $683,834. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

TEX traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $37.58. 7,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. Terex Co. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $39.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.31.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

