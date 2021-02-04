MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Makes New Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 93,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.14% of Semtech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 75,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,424 shares of company stock worth $10,713,918 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.32. 9,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,219. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.