MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Invests $5.44 Million in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.52% of TriCo Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCBK shares. Stephens assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.35. 621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $41.19.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

