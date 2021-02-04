MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $9.65 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,840 shares during the quarter. Webster Financial accounts for 1.3% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.25% of Webster Financial worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.78. 3,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

