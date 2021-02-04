MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Grows Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up about 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.17% of Cameco worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 258,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cameco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cameco by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 653,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 179,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,064. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,367,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

