MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Buys 101,770 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,770 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In other news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

