Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Get Mercury General alerts:

MCY opened at $53.19 on Thursday. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $942.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Mercury General’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury General will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mercury General by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 178,185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,513,000 after buying an additional 20,210 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury General (MCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.