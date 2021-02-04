Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Short Interest Down 14.6% in January

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 592,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MCY traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 184,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,889. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $942.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Mercury General by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

