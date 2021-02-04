Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

MRK stock opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

