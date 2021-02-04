Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.48-6.68 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6-48-6.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $76.03. 17,993,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,366,891. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.39. The company has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

