Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.47

Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $10.63. Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 18,646 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$344.22 million and a PE ratio of 12.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.48.

Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$73.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

