Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MGAWY stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208. Megaworld has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. It operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

