MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.95-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. MDU Resources Group also updated its FY guidance to $1.95-2.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of MDU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,073. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

