MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Announces Earnings Results

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

NYSE MDU opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

