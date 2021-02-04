McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,776,000 after acquiring an additional 72,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in McKesson by 5.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 690,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in McKesson by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,748,000 after purchasing an additional 69,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $181.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.18 and its 200-day moving average is $163.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

