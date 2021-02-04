McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Takes $68,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,441,000 after buying an additional 289,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,749,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,667,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,242,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $900,411,000 after purchasing an additional 69,479 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

HD opened at $274.17 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

