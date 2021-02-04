McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP opened at $204.36 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

