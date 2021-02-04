McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $163.08 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $166.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.60.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

