McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 136 Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,236,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $260.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $263.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.