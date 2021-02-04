Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.76–0.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.619-27.619 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on MZDAY. Citigroup raised Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Shares of MZDAY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 77,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,882. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.