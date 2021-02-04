Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021 // Comments off

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.76–0.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.619-27.619 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on MZDAY. Citigroup raised Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of MZDAY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 77,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,882. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Earnings History and Estimates for Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.