MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Trading Down 5.9%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.62 and last traded at $30.79. Approximately 998,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 561,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $119,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,282.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,169 shares of company stock worth $2,549,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. State Street Corp lifted its position in MaxLinear by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,575,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after purchasing an additional 117,059 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 264,501 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,002,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,972 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 732,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,970,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 117,200 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

