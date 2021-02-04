MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) (LON:MXCT) Insider Stark Thompson Sells 30,000 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) (LON:MXCT) insider Stark Thompson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15), for a total transaction of £210,000 ($274,366.34).

LON:MXCT opened at GBX 670 ($8.75) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £518.73 million and a P/E ratio of -42.14. MaxCyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 720 ($9.41). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 579.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 424.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52.

About MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L)

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

