Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $729.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 414.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at about $770,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 350.0% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 979,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 195,007 shares in the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

