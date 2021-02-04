Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 212 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 212 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $22,768.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 574,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,723,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $92,219.64.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 70,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $5,450,200.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 90,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $7,317,900.00.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.99. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Natera by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

