Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 4.5% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,535,541,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 479,848 shares of company stock worth $156,378,049. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.82. 4,028,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,641. The company has a market capitalization of $331.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.