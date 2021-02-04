MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $65.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,966. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $83.99.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,117.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $1,332,026.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,530 shares of company stock worth $4,588,600. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Boston Partners increased its stake in MasTec by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 520,163 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in MasTec by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,365,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,830,000 after purchasing an additional 944,006 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in MasTec by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,070,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.