Maro (MARO) Market Cap Hits $10.79 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Maro has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and $3.44 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00066681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.79 or 0.00978670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00045897 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00037965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,755.76 or 0.04697508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00015316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00019938 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 924,635,210 coins and its circulating supply is 467,610,054 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Maro Coin Trading

Maro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.