Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

Marlin Business Services has a payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Shares of Marlin Business Services stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.14 million, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Marlin Business Services has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.18. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.