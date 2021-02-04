Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 142.67 Average PT from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 142.67 ($1.86).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

LON MKS traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 138.90 ($1.81). The company had a trading volume of 7,495,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 138.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.21. The company has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -16.80. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 195 ($2.55).

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

