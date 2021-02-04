Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $27.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of MRNS opened at $13.85 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $423.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

