Marc Rosen Sells 19,508 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Marc Rosen sold 19,508 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $383,137.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Rosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Marc Rosen sold 2,018 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $40,904.86.

On Monday, December 7th, Marc Rosen sold 60,941 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $1,185,302.45.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Marc Rosen sold 56,946 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $973,776.60.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.25, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $22.64.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,170 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

