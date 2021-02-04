Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Manulife have outperformed the industry in the last six months. Its Asia business continues to be the major contributor to earnings. New business volumes and positive net flows in its wealth and asset management businesses are other catalysts. Its inorganic growth also impresses. Manulife focuses to expedite growth in highest potential businesses and targets two-third of core earnings from these businesses. It completed 2022 portfolio optimization target of $5 billion of capital, aims expense efficiency ratio of less than 50% by 2022 and core EPS growth between 10-12% over the medium term. However, margin contraction and unfavorable interest coverage ratio concerns. The global equity market remains volatile and weak, which put pressure on capital position forcing the company to raise its reserves for guaranteeing future liabilities.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE MFC opened at $18.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,403,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,728,000 after buying an additional 259,672 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,877,000 after buying an additional 3,463,039 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 546,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

