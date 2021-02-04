Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 31.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

