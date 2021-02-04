ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.91.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.46. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $97.90.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 614.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,835 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,367,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 353,229 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,508,000 after acquiring an additional 284,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,579,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

