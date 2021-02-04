ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64 to $0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.64-0.72 EPS.

Shares of MAN stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.91.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

