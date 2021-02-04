MalwareChain (MALW) Achieves Market Cap of $135,891.44

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One MalwareChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MalwareChain has a market capitalization of $135,891.44 and approximately $368.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00022904 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001190 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001539 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 241.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MalwareChain (CRYPTO:MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 5,788,323 coins and its circulating supply is 5,629,916 coins. The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com . The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

MalwareChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

