Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Up 17.4% in January

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYTAY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.70. 20,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid plans, SMS, postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

