Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (MGI.V) (CVE:MGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.07

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (MGI.V) (CVE:MGI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 15100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00.

About Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (MGI.V) (CVE:MGI)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

