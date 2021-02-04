Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.90

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $40.74, with a volume of 26969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGNI. Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 18,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $350,561.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,694.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,654. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,568,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,379,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

